Residents in Cardigan are being reminded to attend a public drop‑in session on Wednesday, 13 May, to find out more about plans to reduce tidal flood risk in the town.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is seeking feedback on the proposed Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme.
The project aims to reduce tidal flood risk to around 90 homes and businesses on the north bank of the Afon Teifi, an area that has experienced repeated tidal flooding in the past.
Bethan Hill, Project Manager at Natural Resources Wales, said:“We would really encourage anyone with an interest in the flood defence proposals for Cardigan to come along to the drop‑in session on Wednesday 13 May.
“It’s an opportunity to look at the plans in detail, speak directly with the project team and ask questions. The views of local residents, businesses and river users are important in helping us shape a scheme that works well for the town.”
High tides have previously pushed water onto roads and into properties, causing disruption for the local community. With sea levels rising and climate change increasing the likelihood of more extreme tidal events, the risk to this part of Cardigan is expected to grow without action.
To address this, NRW is proposing to build a new tidal flood wall along the river. The scheme would provide long‑term protection for the town, strengthen the riverbank and create new public spaces along the Strand. Where the wall is set back, new areas of intertidal habitat would also be created.
As part of the proposals, a section of the new flood wall would be built within Gloster Row car park, meaning the slipway access into the river would be permanently closed.
A public drop‑in session will be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026, 1–7pm atTower Room, Cardigan Castle.
The session gives people the opportunity to view the plans in detail, speak directly with the project team, ask questions and provide feedback.
People can also take part in the consultation in other ways:
- All consultation documents and plans are available online, along with an online survey: https://bit.ly/CardiganTidalFloodRiskManagementScheme
- Printed copies of the documents are available to view at Cardigan Library.
The consultation closes on Monday 18 May 2026. NRW will then produce a report summarising how public feedback has been considered before submitting a full planning application to the local planning authority.
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