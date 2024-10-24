A retired architect from Cardigan has published a book of short stories based upon the building world in west Wales in the late eighties and early nineties.
Martin Davies, the author of local booklets ‘Save the last of the magic’ and ‘Ancient Causeways Uncovered’, found a manuscript of short stories he had written 25 years ago whilst clearing out a cupboard.
“I started reading them and couldn't remember how half of them ended,” said Martin.
“I really enjoyed them and when I showed them to a few friends, they encouraged me to publish them.”
‘Bungalow Jim’ is the result, and the seven stories within, although fictional, are inspired by Martin’s career.
“Drawing bungalows. That's about all I was doing in the early eighties,” he said.
“A lot of building was going on then. If it had carried on at that pace, I reckon many parts of west Wales would be a suburban sprawl by now.”
In the book, builder Jim get into several scrapes, and his team have their own set of adventures. The stories are linked by the blossoming of a young carpenter, Gary, who finds love and a new calling in the final chapters. The first three chapters are light-hearted escapades, the fourth is sadder and the final three have an element of myth, history and mystery.
Being based in this area in the late eighties, early nineties, you can see how much has changed. And on the plus side, no-one is staring into their smartphone all the time.
Martin, from Penbryn, has two previous publications. They are cottage booklet ‘Save the magic’ and one on Roman roads. There is a poignant chapter in this new book on the demise of a beautiful cottage and a Roman element in one story too.
Having enjoyed rediscovering and publishing his 25-year-old manuscript to make ‘Bungalow Jim’, Martin is has already started writing a sequel.
He is not sure what he is going to call it. Perhaps, ‘Jim 2’, or ‘Bungalow Jim builds again’?
If you would like a copy of ‘Bungalow Jim’, you can find a list of retail outlets where it is available from listed under www.bungalowjim.co.uk. Alternatively, Martin’s book can be ordered directly from him by sending an email to [email protected].