Over 100 people gathered at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre for a free screening of climate action film, ‘The People’s Emergency Briefing’.
The screening, on 25 June, shown as part of a wider UK programme of events designed to help communities engage with the climate and nature crisis, was followed by a discussion about what the film’s issues may mean locally.
Philippa Gibson, who helped organise the event, said: “On this week of record-breaking temperatures, the Climate and Nature Crisis has never been more concerning. However it was great to see how the conversation changed from worry into practical questions about what people here may be able to do together next.”
The discussion was compered by Jane Davidson, former Welsh Government minister for environment, sustainability and housing. Some of the issues raised were food and farming in Ceredigeon, River Teifi pollution, militarisation of West Wales, local biodiversity, positive changes that can be made community and how people can continue the conversation and engage elected representatives.
Ben Lake MP and Anna Nicholl MS answered questions about the role politicians can play, and how more can be done. Both have backed the parliamentary call for a televised emergency briefing on the climate and nature crisis and the public can do the same by signing the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/767687.
Lleucu Meinir from Ynni Sir Gar had a key role in organising the event, together with XR Aberteifi (Extinction Rebellion), and ensured the evening ran bilingually. Lleucu hung a huge map of the area on the wall and over 40 local environmental groups and organisations were marked on it, with the audience adding their own ideas, showing how people can get involved.
After the event organisers were approached by many groups who were interested in showing the film again in communities such as Newport, Newcastle Emlyn and further afield.
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