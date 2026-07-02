A treasured part of Cardigan's heritage is being protected for future generations, as restoration work on the historic bells at St Mary's Church is now underway thanks to a £25,743 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, the project will restore essential bell fittings and framework, ensuring the bells can continue to ring out across Cardigan for many years to come.
The restoration has now reached an exciting stage, with key bell components and fittings removed from the tower and currently undergoing specialist restoration with Whites of Appleton, specialist church bell hangers with generations of experience caring for historic bells.
The bells of St Mary's have been part of the soundscape of Cardigan for generations, marking worship, celebrations and important moments in community life. This project is not only about protecting the physical bells, but also preserving the traditional skill of bell ringing and encouraging more people to discover and take part in this unique heritage.
Andrew White, Director for Wales at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "St Mary's Church bells are at the heart of Cardigan's heritage. Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will secure the long-term future of the bells so they can continue to ring across Cardigan for generations to come."
As part of the project, St Mary's will be working to increase community involvement, encourage new volunteers, and create opportunities for people to learn more about the history and tradition of bell ringing.
Joy Haskett, Tower Captain at St Mary's Church, Cardigan, said: "The bells are more than just part of the building — they are part of Cardigan's story. “
The restoration project will continue over the coming months, with updates shared as the restored components return and the bells move closer to ringing out across Cardigan once again.
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