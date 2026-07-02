Two West Wales towns made it into the top 10 UK seaside spots for 2026, and it’s not the usual suspects.
Tenby and Conwy aren’t anywhere to be seen on TimeOut’s 2026 guide for seaside towns to visit this year, but a town in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion each made the list.
Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire won top spot for boasting one of Wales’ “best-looking beaches”, whilst Cardigan took fifth place after Hastings and St Leonards, Southsea and Folkstone.
With the cost of living crisis hitting UK residents’ pockets, more people are turning to in-country staycations.
Coupled with the launch of the long-awaited King Charles III Coastal Path making the entire length of the UK coastline walkable, it’s the perfect time to check out the seaside towns that string the walking path together.
The energetic village of Saundersfoot came first for its packed parade of shops, bistros, and pubs, boasting a sauna and excellent seafood offered from “buzzing” businesses including Catch Beach Club, with live music offered at the Royal Oak.
TimeOut writers Ed Cunningham and Amy Houghton suggest visiting during the 850th anniversary of the National Eisteddfod, whilst writing of the nature: “The blonde (Blue Flag-designated) stretch directly in front of the village is where most visitors hang, but a short stroll east brings you to the slightly quieter Coppet Hall Beach, framed by rock pools and tree-covered headlands.”
Cardigan was placed fifth as a “historic hub hiding a brilliant cultural and culinary scene”.
Offering a plethora of independent venues hosting a young creative crowd, including the Mwldan arts centre as Wales’ only independent multiplex cinema, the guide names Cwrst, Grain and Castle Inn as places to visit.
Sat on the Afon Teifi, it's a great spot for nature, and only 10 minutes away from Mwnt Bay, offering views of Europe’s largest pods of bottlenose dolphins.
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