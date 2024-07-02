A Cardigan woman will celebrate her birthday by jumping out of a plane to raise money for cats.
Alyson Cole will sky dive on 13 July – her 41st birthday – to raise money for the Aberystwyth and district branch of Cats Protection.
“I decided to raise money for this branch because of the small, dedicated team involved there helping to improve the lives of cats in Ceredigion,” said Alyson.
“They offer support with re-homing, neutering, education and lost and found cats in the area.
“I am passionate about cats as I have two rescue cats myself who we’ve have for nearly 10 years. They have provided me and my husband endless joy laughter and comfort with since their time with us. As all cat owners know they own you and have such strong and unique characters!”
“The sky dive is a huge challenge for me because I do not like heights! Trying not to think too much about it!”
Sharing Alyson’s fundraising page on Facebook, Aberystwyth Cats Protection said: “Alyson our fundraising volunteer is nearly at her target for her sky dive challenge! Can you help her get there!”
Alyson has raised £405 of her £500 target. To donate, visit https://shorturl.at/iVaKd.