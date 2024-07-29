A Cardigan woman has raised over £900 for Cats Protection by jumping out of a plane.
Alyson Cole completed a charity sky dive on 13 July – her 41st birthday – to raise money for the Aberystwyth district branch of the charity.
She wanted to raise money for this branch “because of the small, dedicated team involved there helping to improve the lives of cats in Ceredigion”, Alyson said.
“They offer support with re-homing, neutering, education and lost and found cats in the area. Commenting on the sky dive, Alyson said it was “an incredible experience”.
“I was in the first group of the day to jump, which was good for the nerves not to be hanging around too much.
“I was lucky that we had amazing sunny weather so the views were even better!
“The free fall for 20-30 seconds was actually the best bit for me and that was what I was fearing the most, especially when they opened the plane door at 10,000 ft and I was the last one out!
“The worst part was the gliding after the parachute had gone up. I had motion sickness during this.”
But Alyson says it was all worth it to raise £910 for Cats Protection.