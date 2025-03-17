A museum depicting Ceredigion farm life over the past century has found a new home.
Myfanwy Lloyd from Derwen International Welsh Cob Centre has for the last 30 years collected traditional farm items and placed them in a museum at the centre.
In all, Myfanwy amassed more than 400 items, which drew groups from farmers young and old and merched y wawr visits to the Pennant site.
Myfanwy said: "It's been an education. I've really enjoyed doing it.
"I turned 70 this year and wanted to make sure the museum would be preserved and available for people to visit for another generation."
The collection includes many interesting farm implements, farm tools and farm kitchen equipment, all depicting rural life in Ceredigion years ago.
Myfanwy said: "We used to get many older farmers at the museum who used the tools and would tell us stories."
The collection also depicts the history of the Welsh Cobs that worked on the family farms.
It is the Ceredigion breed of horse, there are also photographs of the Derwen Welsh Cobs that have won prizes at local and the Royal Welsh show.
The museum has been bought by Dr Sarah Beynon from the Bug Farm in St Davids, which will house the collection.
Dr Sarah Beynon said: "The collection will be housed in a brand new nature recovery centre at the Bug Farm in St Davids, which will launch for the Easter holidays.
"The new centre will complement the existing visitor attraction and will focus on our relationship with farming, food and nature in the past, present and future.
"The Derwen Farm history museum collection will sit alongside the Beynon family's own museum collection and will feature excerpts from the upcoming memoirs of well-known Welsh Black cattle breeder, John Beynon."
The bug farm says in a social media post: "This large, indoor exhibition space will take you on a journey of our relationship with farming, food and nature in the past, present and future."