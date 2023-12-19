A family gathering of five generations with a combined age of 250 years has been made possible thanks to the support of a Gwynedd care group.
Sue Jones, a grandmother after the arrival of Olivia’s daughter Sophie, was eager to commemorate the 77th birthday of her mum Beti, who resides at Meddyg Care’s Bryn Awelon.
The Criccieth-based home was happy to help, and gave Sue the green light to set about planning for great-great-grandmother Jane (Jini), who is 103, to be in attendance.
Community transport provider Barbara Bus North Wales took the eldest member of the family from Pwllheli to her daughter Beti’s home at Meddyg Care.
There Jini celebrated Beti’s birthday with Sue, Olivia, 22 and Sophie, just 15 weeks old.
“It was a simply wonderful occasion,” declared Sue, 47, whose husband Geraint was also present. “My mum has not had the best of time in recent months, so to be able to bring all five generations together was something we will cherish forever.
“There was a particularly fitting moment when we decided to get a picture of all five hands together.
“My gran can’t see very much, but felt around and grabbed my mum’s – her daughter’s – hand and held on to it.
“We then had some cake and a cup of tea while enjoying time in each other’s company.”
Beti had been at Bryn Awelon for less than two months when the wish to celebrate her 77th birthday was broached with the care home.
Sue, who lives in Botwnnog said: “Everyone associated with Meddyg Care was great and had no problem at all with the four us celebrating with mum.
“It meant a lot to us all and we thank them for being so receptive to the request. They’ve been fantastic with the whole family from day one.
“It’s gran’s birthday in June next year, and hopefully, we can treat her by returning to Criccieth for some chips and then ice cream.”
Natasha Williams, activities and fundraising manager at Meddyg Care, added: “It was a real honour and privilege for us to have five generations of the same family at one of our homes.
“Sue approached us with the idea, and we had no hesitation in saying yes and helping to facilitate the birthday gathering in any way that we could.”