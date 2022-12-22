THE manager of an Aberystwyth care home has spoken of her sadness after vandals stole lights from their Christmas tree.
Hafan y Waun on Waunfawr erected a Christmas Tree at the home’s entrance earlier this month for ‘residents, staff, family members and the community’, but this week it appears vandals have stolen the lights from the tree.
In a post to social media, Hafan y Waun, has called for the thieves to return the lights, saying: “We are disappointed to learn that our beautiful tree at the entrance of Hafan Y Waun has been vandalized.
“A set of Christmas lights have been stolen and remain missing.
“This tree was for our residents, staff, family members as well as members of the community. We would appreciate our lights being returned to place back on our tree.”
Speaking to the Cambrian News, the care home’s manager, Christine Thomas added: “I feel great sadness at this. Why would anyone want to do this? Our residents have given so much over the years and the tree was a lovely donation.”