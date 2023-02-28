A LEADING social care provider which had refused to pay workers their rightful wage for more than six months has paid what it owes after an outcry.
Carers employed by Achieve Together were awarded a Welsh government-funded pay uplift in April last year, amid worsening national issues in the sector over staff recruitment and retention.
The company, which owns three care homes in Gwynedd, is a leading provider of support for people with learning disabilities, autism, PMLD, deafness and associated complex needs.
Plaid Cymru MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, says he was contacted by constituents in the Ardudwy area who work for the firm who complained they were owed money.
The Real Living Wage uplift was administered by Gwynedd Council, which began paying it directly to the care provider on 1 April last year.
But frontline carers did not receive any of the extra money until October, over six months since Achieve Together first received the extra funds.
But last week staff members told the Cambrian News the company ‘had backdated all staff the full amount’.
Mr ap Gwynfor raised the matter in the Senedd, having previously written to Achieve Together with no response.
Before the resolution, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “Achieve Together, which provides care services to vulnerable people in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, has failed to pay its workers that uplift for the period between April to October 2022.
“This is money that is rightly the wages of its workforce.
“The company says it can’t pay out because not all authorities have passed the funds on, but it’s not theirs to keep. It begs the question what exactly have they done with the money, and when can workers expect to see the pay that is rightfully theirs.
“It is shocking that frontline care workers on the minimum wage did not receive the money owed to them until October 2022, with some still waiting for their pay rise and being told that they won’t receive any backpay.
“Care workers across provide an invaluable service to those they look after, and yet they’re amongst those worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis. To withhold their hard-earned pay lift is reprehensible.
“I’ve asked Welsh government to look into this as a matter of urgency and received assurances that the matter will be investigated. I have also written again to Achieve Together seeking clarity as to where this money has gone and why workers have been denied money that is rightfully theirs.”
The company told the Cambrian News: “We can confirm that yes, everyone has chosen how they want to be paid, including where in line with guidance they want to receive this through phased payments.”