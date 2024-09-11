Ysgol Tal-y-Bont has been praised by inspectors who said it was a “caring, happy and familial community.”
Estyn inspectors visited the primary school in June, and in an inspection report released earlier this month said the 80-pupil school “provides a range of purposeful experiences for pupils across all areas of learning and experience.”
“Nearly all pupils show pride in being members of the school’s close-knit family and enjoy the rich experiences that support them to learn,” the report said.
“One of the strengths of provision is the way in which pupils treat each other, staff and visitors with respect and courtesy.
“All staff have a close and supportive relationship with pupils.
“They treat all pupils with kindness and respect, which creates an inclusive and caring environment.
“The school has a co-operative relationship with parents and they value the care and guidance their children receive from the staff.
“This contributes positively to the homely sense that exists within the school.
“The school has a strong relationship with parents and the wider community.
“Parents feel that they can talk to any members of staff to discuss their children’s well-being and education.”
The inspection found that the school’s headteacher “provides strong and passionate leadership”, while staff “plan a curriculum that provides rich opportunities for pupils to develop their knowledge and understanding in a variety of interesting and stimulating experiences.”
The school’s promotion of pupils’ use of the Welsh language was also praised.
Estyn inspectors added: “Ysgol Tal-y-Bont is a caring, happy and familial community.
“All staff work together effectively to provide an inclusive and friendly ethos where pupils behave respectfully and politely.
“Pupils show positive attitudes to learning and make sound progress from their starting points.”
While inspectors praised the school, they recommended two key areas for improvement.
Estyn recommended in its inspection report that the school “ensure purposeful opportunities for pupils to develop and apply their numeracy skills across the curriculum” and “extend purposeful opportunities for pupils to make decisions about how to present their work increasingly independently.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.