A north Ceredigion village primary school has been given the thumbs by inspectors following a visit.
Ysgol Llanfarian was visited by Estyn in January, with the inspection report released last week.
The report outlines that “one of the notable features of Ysgol Llanfarian is that it is a caring and inclusive community that fosters pupils’ well-being and promotes their learning successfully”, with inspectors recognising the “politeness and respect which pupils show towards each other, staff and visitors.”
The inspection report into the 38-pupil school commended teacher understanding of pupils’ needs, including “opportunities to develop leadership and entrepreneurial skills”, whilst offering experiences which “encourage pupils to become caring and principled members of the community.”
The environment within the school was seen to “motivate pupils to enjoy their learning and to make consistent progress.”
It was also noted that pupils are “happy and that they learn and work together effectively, whilst feeling safe in the school.”
“Pupils enjoy their learning and are happy when playing with their peers,” the inspection report said.
“They listen tolerantly and participate well in their learning.
“Many make progress in their skills and deepen their knowledge and understanding of the local area, Wales and the world in an informed manner.
“A strong feature of the school is the pupils’ attitudes and courtesy towards each other and adults.”
Chair of the school’s Governors Anthony Bates said: “The report is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work by our teaching and support staff, along with the fantastic support the school receives from parents, guardians, governors and wider community.
“I would also like to recognise and thank our pupils who make Ysgol Llanfarian the welcoming and safe environment for which it has been recognised.”
Estyn gave the two school recommendations to improve further, asking the school to work to “provide a wide range of opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy skills in a variety of interesting areas and contexts” and “strengthen opportunities for pupils to make independent choices about how they learn.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.