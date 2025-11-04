A west Wales council s urging residents to remain vigilant following a recent increase in cold callers offering landscaping and roofing services.
Some residents in Carmarthenshire have paid large amounts for work that was either not completed or done to a very poor standard.
Carmarthenshire County Council is issuing a reminder about the warning signs of rogue traders and providing advice to help residents protect themselves from these dishonest practices.
Common warning signs of rogue traders include:
Cold calling or uninvited visits to your home.
High-pressure tactics urging you to start work immediately or claiming urgent repairs are needed.
No written paperwork such as estimates or contracts provided.
Demands for large upfront payments.
Additional charges after work has started, or excessive overcharging.
Work that is poorly executed or unnecessary.
The Council urges residents to:
Always obtain at least three quotes to compare prices before committing.
Do not pay the full amount until all work is completed to a satisfactory standard. Avoid paying in cash where possible.
Ensure all details of the work are documented in writing.
Take your time and do not be rushed into making decisions.
If you sign a contract at home, you may be entitled to a 14-day cooling-off period.
Consider using the Council’s Buy with Confidence (BWC) scheme to find trusted traders.
Report any concerns or suspicious activity to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for Business and consumer affairs, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: "We want to ensure our residents are fully aware of the risks posed by rogue traders and are equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves. If you are approached by cold callers or have concerns about work being carried out on your property, please contact us or Citizens Advice immediately."
Residents are encouraged to stay alert and share this information with family, friends, and neighbours.
