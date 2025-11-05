Flood warnings have been issued for much of Wales following a night of heavy rain, with flooding expected for properties along the Teifi.
South Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire have seen the worst of the rain with Ceredigion County Council saying flooding is expected for properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Cenarth including the Saw Mills at Abercych; properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Llechryd including the A484 road and Llechryd Bridge; and properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Newcastle Emlyn including the rugby ground.
Llechryd Bridge and the B4476 Llandysul to Prengwyn are currently closed.
In total, there are 16 warnings and 44 alerts for flooding across Wales.
Natural Resources Wales says: "River levels remain high and more rain will to lead to more Flood Alerts and possibly Flood Warnings being issued across the country.
"It’s a good idea to check your risk for where you live, work or travel."
Drivers are being urged to exercise caution when travelling and not to drive through flood water.
To report flooding to Ceredigion County Council, email [email protected] or by calling 01545 570881 (during office hours).
In an emergency (out of office hours) please contact 01970 625277 (for North Ceredigion) and 01239 851604 (for South Ceredigion).
Carmarthenshire County Council has opened Carmarthen Leisure Centre as a rest centre following flooding in the Whitland and St Clears areas.
A Carmarthenshire Council spokesperson said: "Our crews have been working throughout the night and are still on site this morning in various locations throughout the county dealing with the impact of the flooding.
"Please exercise caution when travelling this morning."
Get updates from Natural Resources Wales, updated every 15 minutes, here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB
If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quick dial number 603120.
