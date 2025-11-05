South Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire have seen the worst of the rain with Ceredigion County Council saying flooding is expected for properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Cenarth including the Saw Mills at Abercych; properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Llechryd including the A484 road and Llechryd Bridge; and properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Newcastle Emlyn including the rugby ground.