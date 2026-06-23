Due to extreme heat, all secondary schools in Carmarthenshire have taken the decision to close tomorrow and Thursday - the County Council has stated.
Some primary schools across the county have elected to close too.
School disruptions are updated by individual schools and are listed on the Local Authority’s website - https://orlo.uk/tTTKC
Carmarthenshire County Council is urging residents to take extra care as the Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat, in place from Wednesday, June 24 until midnight on Thursday, June 25.
Residents are advised to remain alert to the symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dehydration, nausea and fatigue, as well as sunburn and to check in on older neighbours, friends, and those with underlying health conditions.
To help protect staff working in these extreme conditions, waste collection crews will begin their rounds earlier than usual, starting from 5am instead of 6am.
This change applies to all collections, including garden waste and hygiene/nappy waste. Residents are asked to put their waste out the night before collection or ensure it is ready before 5am on the day.
Public Health Wales is advising people to adapt their daily routines to cope with the heat:
- Keep out of the sun where possible
- Wear SPF 30+ sunscreen
- Cover up with a hat, sunglasses and loose clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid swimming in open water to cool off – cold water shock can affect your body, even on a hot day
People looking to cool off in the sea, lakes or rivers are reminded to be aware of the risks associated with open water and to take care for their own safety and to look out for others.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Linda Evans, said:“We are asking residents to take care during this this amber heat warning and to protect themselves and others. High temperatures can have a significant impact on people’s health, particularly those who are more vulnerable.
“Please stay hydrated, avoid the hottest parts of the day and remember to check in on friends, family and neighbours who may need extra support.”
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