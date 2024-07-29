Machynlleth Carnival was enjoyed by hundreds of people on Saturday, 27 July.
A parade led by Samba Agogo set off through the town at 1pm with walkers and decorated vehicles following behind.
There was music at the town clock from 10.30am and a fair and live entertainment at the Plas.
But the day was tinged with sadness following the death of Machynlleth Town Councillor Michael Williams.
During the day, carnival organisers paid tribute to Mr Williams, posting the following on the carnival Facebook page: “Before we resume the day’s activities we as the carnival committee would like to show our appreciation to a true stalwart, a person who has given a life time of dedication and support to Machynlleth Town Carnival.
“Mike, you would have been the first in the parade today, shaking your bucket and avidly collection donations from the crowd.
“We are so sad that you were unable to be with us today but your spirit lives on, and your bucket sits on the stage.
“We ask you all to join us in a one minute round of applause as a mark of respect and to say thank you to Mr Michael Williams. And as Mike was an ardent Rock n Roll fan, ‘Rock Around the Clock’ will follow.”
Following the carnival, the organisers said: “Well, what a day! Emotions running high, excitement, trepidatious expectations, heavily tinged with sadness. 2024 has topped all and we are so grateful to each and every one of you, OUR townspeople for your support.
“Please excuse us for no roll call thank yous but this year belongs to one person and one person only. Diolch Mike, this town is going to miss you so much.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Watch our video above of the full parade, and see some images from the day below.