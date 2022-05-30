Cash boost for Aberystwyth 50+ Forum

ABERYSTWYTH 50+ Forum has scooped a cash boost from the National Lottery.

The group has been awarded a National Lottery Community Grant of £4,500 to benefit members of the community in and around Aberystwyth who are over the age of 50.

The Aberystwyth 50+ Forum was set up in 2004 following a recommendation from the Welsh Government to give older people a voice in the local community, act as an advocate on issues that affect them and alleviate loneliness and social isolation by encouraging social and cultural activities for the over 50s.

This grant is extremely timely. After restricting its activities during lockdown, the forum was eager to start again but needed money to do so.

The grant will cover the cost of bi-monthly meetings, where a guest speaker is invited to talk on an issue relevant to the well being of older people, and will enable the Forum to organise trips and outings to places of interest and hold other events for older people in and around Aberystwyth.

Gwenda Williams, Chair of the Forum, said:“This grant is wonderful news particularly for older people who had to stay home during the pandemic to keep themselves safe. It means that we can start holding regular meetings again and organise trips and outings once more to help rebuild friendships and social networks and mitigate the loneliness and isolation many older people experienced during lockdown.”

The Forum meets every two months at 2pm in Plas Antaron, Southgate, Aberystwyth, on the last Thursday of the month and outings are held on the last Thursday of the intervening months.