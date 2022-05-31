Cash boost for Penrhyndeudraeth FC

Penrhyndeudraeth Football Club has been awarded a grant of £20,000 from National Grid’s Community Grant Programme which will be used to keep players and spectators safe at its ground.

The football club’s main playing area has a ditch running along its length to manage water runoff during high rainfall, however members of the club have become concerned about players from the junior section becoming exposed to its risks during winter periods and so started looking into plans to install new fencing to improve safety at the ground.

When Barry Evans heard about a major National Grid landscape enhancement project taking place in the area, he got in touch to see how they could help.

National Grid is about to start construction of the Snowdonia Visual Impact Provision (VIP) project, which aims to reduce the visual impact of its overhead line across the Dwyryd Estuary from Penrhyndeudraeth to Cilfor. Its Community Grant Programme is aimed at supporting community organisations and charities in areas where its work is impacting on local people through operations and site activities.

An aerial view of Penrhyndeudraeth FC’s football pitches ( Penrhyndeudraeth FC ) ( Penrhyndeudraeth FC )

After submitting a successful application, the funding was confirmed this month and will be used to erect almost 250m of new double wire panel fence.

Barry Evans, who is a Penrhyndeudraeth FC committee member, said: “The safety of all who visit the ground is paramount. This grant from National Grid’s Community Programme means we can look after our players across all of our age groups including our junior and senior teams, while continuing to offer playing opportunities for the local community, increase growth in participation and develop knowledge and skills.”

Steve Ellison, National Grid senior project manager for Snowdonia VIP, added: “Through the Community Grant Programme we aim to support organisations and causes that make a real difference to the communities we work in. Penrhyndeudraeth FC is a cornerstone of the local area which brings people together to exercise and enjoy themselves. I look forward to seeing its players and spectators benefit from this funding.”

Penrhyndeudraeth FC (PFC) was founded in 1981 and currently has over 100 players aged from 6 to 30 plus registered at the club. It is ambitious about its plans to become a hub for the local community in the future, whilst improving further on the facilities. PFC has a long term lease on the ground which is owned by the local council. The ground is used up to five days a week for training and games, but is also available to other local football teams, community organisations and schools within the catchment area.

More information about National Grid’s Community Grant Programme – including eligibility criteria and how to apply – can be found at www.nationalgrid.com/responsibility/community/community-grant-programme.