A cash machine in Aberdaron is now free to use with LINK scrapping its withdrawal fee for the only ATM in the village.
MP Liz Saville Roberts has campaigned for free access to cash in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and has been working with Aberdaron SPAR proprietor Elfed Roberts to urge LINK to scrap the £1.55 withdrawal fee.
Many elderly residents in the area were concerned about the charge, and the distance to the nearest free ATM.
The MP and Elfed Roberts also want LINK to provide a Welsh language option on their cash machines in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
The MP said customer habits may change “but rural communities still need access to cash, and easily accessible, free-to-use ATMs are important, particularly to the elderly and vulnerable.”