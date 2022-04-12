Castle lights up in blue to support Parkinson’s disease

A MEIRIONNYDD castle lit in blue last night to mark World Parkinson’s Day.

Harlech Castle was one of hundreds of buildings, pets and homes a special hue lit blue in the UK to show solidarity with the Parkinson’s community on 11 April.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and while it predominantly affects older people, young people can be diagnosed with it too. In the UK approximately 145,000 people are currently living with the condition, including more than 7,600 who live in Wales, and there is no cure.

The events around the country were organised by local members of the community with the support of Parkinson’s UK Cymru. The charity is investing in groundbreaking research to find a cure, and is here to support everyone affected by the condition until it is found.

Reflecting on this year’s efforts, Ana Palazon, Director at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “The Parkinson’s community is filled with bold and bright individuals, and it’s been incredible to see so many national landmarks across Wales turning an equally bright blue for World Parkinson’s Day. The idea to light up buildings came from the community and it’s been brought to life by their passion and determination. It’s been my privilege to have worked alongside them on this year’s activity.

“With two more people receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis every hour - the equivalent of 18,000 a year - it’s vitally important that people with the condition feel seen and supported by their local communities, which is why we’re so grateful to everyone who lit up blue.”