An application has been submitted for listed building consent (LBC) for the phased partial deconstruction and demolition of the building, and required support works to stabilise the Corbett Arms Hotel, Tywyn.
Members of the public may inspect copies of the application, the plans and other documents submitted on the council’s website.
The details will be updated regularly including changes/amendments, or you can contact planning to request alternative arrangements: Planning Service, Gwynedd Council, Ffordd y Cob, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 5AA, telephone number 01766 771000, www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru.
Anyone wishing to make representations regarding the proposals, should do so, in writing, within 21 days from the start of the publicity date, to the planning manager, at the above address quoting the relevant application numbers.
