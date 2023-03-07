Tomorrow is International Women’s Day and to celebrate, Safer Streets and West Wales Domestic Abuse Service have organised an event in Aberystwyth.
In the bandstand on the promenade from 11am to 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 8 March, the event has been organised to bring the community and groups within the Dyfed Powys area together to discuss issues affecting women and girls in today’s society.
“We will have activities for people to do and will make it as family friendly as possible,” a spokesperson for the event explained.
“The event itself will be there to inspire those around us into taking action.
“We are expecting Aberystwyth University, the Students Union, Neighbourhood Policing Team, Aberystwyth Fire, Mind Aberystwyth and Cor Gobaith, who will be explaining their services.
“We will be holding a number of activities for people to join in on, including a bric a brac stall and a treats table.”
International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.