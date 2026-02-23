Those standing on the shores will have appreciated the twinkling lights that line the Dyfi estuary, but one was actually flashing a secret message.
The project, run by charity Tir Canol (Middle Ground), ran throughout half-term, encouraging the neighbouring communities to reflect on their coastal positioning and how things may change in the face of climate change.
Alice Briggs, Tir Canol’s programme manager, said: “The communities which sit on either end of the Dyfi estuary are distinct but linked, close enough to see, but not to touch.
“For these communities, floods and power outages are not uncommon.
“This poetry project used Morse Code to facilitate communication between Borth and Aberdyfi about their shared landscape.
“Torches are an important source of practical and emotional support when the power goes out, so Morse Code was the perfect way to make contact.
“The communication of poetry created by coastal residents across the water provided a beautiful moment of connection between the places.”
The workshops were led by poet Caroline Stockford and artist Kirsti Davies.
The Aberdyfi group wrote the lines:
To lawless Borth and back again.
We are guardians of this tide,
Like gateposts on each side,
Providing shelter for those
that come, trying to leave
Making light of sound breaking,
Seek the sentence of a word,
3 poets in a reading room,
Flacon, cormorant, heron,
Floating over a cup of green,
Making light of words unseen.
The events promoted the Changing Tides handbook launching on 27 February, co-designed with the communities offering practical tools, shared learning and inspiration on how to adapt to changes along the coastline.
