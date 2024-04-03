A century-old Bow Street road sign is to be sold in a bid to raise money for Neuadd Rhydypennau.
The AA road sign, dating from before 1923, has been donated to the hall committee by Kathleen Lewis, a relative of the late Meinir Lowry and her father Tommy John Hughes.
Tommy John ran a haulage business, operating from a small farmyard in the middle of Bow Street.
He collected the original reclaimed wall sections of the hall, which had been transported to Aberystwyth by train from Pembrokeshire, and brought them to Bow Street.
The dismantled building was collected over a couple of days from Aberystwyth with a team of horses and erected on the present site as a YMCA hall.
When the horses were superseded by vehicle power, Tommy acquired lorries and started selling petrol to the general public from the farmyard.
The “AA” sign dates from that period.
Vaughan Griffiths on behalf of the hall committee said: “Looking into the history of this “AA” sign, shows that it originates from before1923, as, after this date, there is no reference to ‘and Motor Union’ that is displayed on this enameled sign.
“It appears that these signs were taken down in 1939 so as not to be used by the enemy in the event of an invasion during the Second World War.
“An enameled sign in this condition can be bought through auction for £500-£700.
“The hall committee would like to see the sign remain in the area and are therefore giving a first opportunity to someone who wishes to acquire a bit of local history and by so doing helping the hall financially.”
Anyone local with interest in the sign is asked to contact the hall on [email protected] or 07486 502605.