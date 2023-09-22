House prices increased slightly in Ceredigion and Powys in July, new figures show.
There was a 0.5 per cent rise in Ceredigion while Powys saw an increase of 0.7 per cent.
For Ceredigion, the rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.5 per cent over the last year.
In Powys, July's increase does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.2 per cent annual decline.
The average Ceredigion house price in July was £251,955, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5 per cent increase on June.
In Powys, the average house price was £244,315 – a 0.7 per cent increase on the previous month.
Across Wales, prices were up on average by 1.1 per cent. Although Ceredigion and Powys didn't see increases to that level, they were both in line with the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ceredigion rose by £8,400 – putting the area fourth among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
For Powys, the average price fell, by £370, putting it 14th among Wales's local authorities.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 10.6 per cent, to £163,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Anglesey lost 6.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £226,000.