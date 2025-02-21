A weekend of lavish celebrations had been planned for the book launch with 80 guests, Champagne and canapes; Thibault Courtoisier, winner of Bake Off the Professionals joining Chef Patron Nigel Jones and his team to create a sell-out taster experience on the Saturday night, and a French Connection afternoon tea by Thibault. By the time restrictions had whittled the launch down to 30 people from the local area only, wearing masks, seated on separate tables and only allowed up to go to the loo, with no alcohol to be served and me introducing the new novel from behind a screen, we pulled the plug. Utterly devastating for me, of course, Nanteos stepped up again. Shane had come over from Taiwan to attend the launch, and decided to stay on alone in the mansion, all through that terrible second lockdown. We hatched a plan for publicity and I would turn up every week – in a different outfit, with a different theme, and we’d film around the mansion. These videos were a steep learning curve for me, used to a live audience, but they do capture the magic of an eerie, empty Nanteos. Still available on YouTube, they explore topics such as hunting in Georgian times, the Powell women, wicked squires, a Georgian Christmas and All Hallows Eve.