Ceredigion County Council is “deeply unpopular with the people of Aberystwyth” and “for good reason”, a town councillor has said, as he calls for more powers to be transferred to Aberystwyth Town Council.
Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, a Labour town councillor for Penparcau, said that “between unelected officers making decisions and pressuring votes, a Cabinet structure that is highly undemocratic, repeated failures to hold council officers and decision makers to account, and any semblance of scrutiny being suppressed, it is understandable why people feel disgruntled when council tax goes up again, yet services remain stagnant or are removed entirely.”
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands, who also stood for Labour at the last Senedd elections, said that “Aberystwyth needs better than it gets from Ceredigion County Council”, and called for the “devolution of some services and decision making powers away from Ceredigion County Council to Aberystwyth Town Council”, along with the financial backing to make it possible.
Writing online to residents, Cllr Lewis-Rowlands sought views on his radical proposals but acknowledged that it is unlikely to come to fruition.
“I think that Aberystwyth Town Council provides quality representation and support to our fantastic town,” Cllr Lewis-Rowlands said.
“This lies in stark contrast to some of the decisions and actions of Ceredigion County Council.
“What I am advocating for is the devolution of powers to Aberystwyth Town Council.
“This does not create any more layers of government, really just strengthens one layer we already have.
“There is precedent for this.
“Aberystwyth Town Council used to be a much stronger entity when it existed as a borough council. “When it was dissolved as such, most of its assets were transferred to Ceredigion County Council.
“What we have seen over time is Aberystwyth Town Council going from strength to strength, and I think it needs the space to regain its old power, and provide true, responsive, and accountable representation for the people of Aberystwyth.
“Aberystwyth deserves better than it gets from Ceredigion County Council. Aberystwyth needs better than it gets from Ceredigion County Council.”
Aberystwyth Town Council, which pulls in just under £700,000 a year from residents through council tax is, like other town and community councils throughout Ceredigion, already being asked to take on more as Ceredigion County Council slashes budgets.
The town council employed a street cleaner following county council cut backs, and has taken up the running of public toilets among other projects.