Ceredigion County Council has released an interactive map showing where 20mph speed limits will be introduced across the region next month.
From 17 September 2023, the default 20mph speed limit will come into force on certain roads across the country, but will not include a vast majority of the A44 and A487 trunk roads.
The Welsh Government says it is changing the default speed limit in a bit to make streets safer by reducing the likelihood of collisions – and death or injury from them, although some roads will remain at 30mph and will be known as exceptions.
Ceredigion has already introduced 20mph speed limits in some areas like parts of Aberystwyth, Cardigan, New Quay and by many schools in the county.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “The evidence from around the world is very clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives. Slower speeds also help create a safer and more welcoming community, giving people the confidence to walk and cycle more, improving their health and wellbeing whilst protecting the environment.”
The policy has however been criticised, being branded by one MS last week as 'madcap'.
Reacting to the speed restrictions, Cllr Keith Henson Ceredigion Cabinet Member responsible for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “The new 20mph speed limit will be a significant change to motorists. However, it’s important to remember that the change will impact positively on cyclists and pedestrians such as children, people with disabilities and older people.
“We face major challenges in securing our nation’s physical and mental well-being, now and that of future generations. Increasing levels of walking and cycling offers a very straightforward way of helping us achieve this. It offers a simple way of building physical activity into everyday lives and bringing associated health improvements. It reduces motorised traffic and with it air pollution, carbon emissions and congestion and it helps make people and communities feel more safe and connected and boost local businesses.”