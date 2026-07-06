The first wave of artists who will perform at Cardigan’s Aberteifi Live Festival has been announced.
More than 40 performances in five venues will take place over 30 and 31 October, and tickets are on sale now.
Confirmed artists include Cerys Hafana, Filmore!, Kizzy Crawford, Lemoncello, Mace The Great, Mared, MORN, SLATE, Tokomololo, and Tessio.
With a line-up that showcases established and emerging talent from Wales and Ireland, the festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music, connection and community.
As Other Voices Cardigan takes a fallow year in 2026, this festival will bring back many favourites from the past six editions.
Since 2019 Other Voices Cardigan has celebrated close ties between Wales and Ireland and has become the biggest showcase of contemporary Irish musicians in the UK.
Mwldan CEO and Aberteifi Live collective member Dilwyn Davies said: “We’ve been thrilled at the response we’ve had from the artists out there, many of whom we have welcomed to play Other Voices Cardigan in the past. Other Voices had become such an established highlight of the year for artists, the town and visitors alike, not to have a music festival in 2026 was unthinkable.
“Aberteifi was made for music, and Gŵyl Aberteifi Live is our answer to that this year; a smaller-scale event, but with the same passion and high-quality values, to keep the fire burning.
“Stay tuned for more announcements as we continue to unveil the incredible artists set to perform across the two-day festival.”
Other Voices founder Philip King said: “We’re proud of what our partnership with Mwldan and Triongl has achieved in establishing Other Voices in Aberteifi.
“Our ambition is to be back in Cardigan again in 2027 for another cycle of Other Voices events; in the meantime we wish our friends and colleagues in Cardigan every success with Gŵyl Aberteifi Live.”
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