A man has appeared in court accused of a slew of drug supply charges in Cardigan.
Harrison Casey, of 38 Harebell Way, Brownsover, Rugby, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 24-year-old is charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of flualpazolam on Bridge Street in Cardigan on 23 April 2023.
He is also accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Cardigan between 7 and 24 April 2023.
Casey is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine over the same dates, also on Bridge Street in Cardigan.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Casey is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 August.
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