Ceredigion County Council will close Tregerddan care home in Bow Street despite a consultation which saw “concern and anger” from residents over the plan.
The council launched a consultation earlier this year on its plans to close the home and transfer residents and staff to Hafan y Waun in Aberystwyth - itself saved from closure by the council last year.
Despite 84 of the 125 responses to the consultation disagreeing with the plan, Cabinet members voted to push ahead with the move at a meeting on Tuesday, 3 September which stretched long into the evening.
Ceredigion council stepped into take on control of Hafan y Waun after operator Methodist Homes announced last May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that was closing following a review.
In a bid to boost numbers and profitability at its newly acquired care home, budget discussions in February outlined plans for the move to close Tregerddan.
A consultation, which ended in July, found people expressing “concern and anger at the prospect of Ceredigion having fewer care homes”, particularly in the north of the county.
“A loss of bed capacity was raised frequently; with many responses suggesting the county requires more capacity rather than less,” members heard.
Many responses said “the closure was motivated solely for financial reasons with minimal regard for the needs of the residents and staff.”
Cabinet member Cllr Alun Williams said that there was a “big difference” between the responses of the general public to the consultation and the “positive” remarks received from staff and residents at the home.
Cllr Ceris Jones, chair of the council’s healthier communities overview and scrutiny committee, told members that the committee could not agree on a recommendation for the future of the Bow Street home at its meeting on Monday, 2 September.
An amendment to recommend Tregerddan was kept open was defeated at the committee meeting, as was a vote to recommend the transfer to Hafan y Waun.
Cllr Ifan Davies also asked at the meeting for assurances that Bryntirion care home in Tregaron would not be closed following concerns raised in his community that more facilities could be lost.
Cllr Alun Williams said it would be “rash to give guarantees” in the current financial climate but there are “no plans” to close Bryntirion.
There are currently 20 residents at Tregerddan with 50 at Hafan y Waun.
The Bow Street residents will be housed together in one of the unused wings of the Aberystwyth home.
Cllr Williams told members that “Ceredigion has enough residential care beds to meet current demand.”
“The acquisition of Hafan y Waun has supported long term sustainability in Ceredigion given it is a modern, purpose built, 90 bed care facility,” Cllr Williams said.
“As a local authority we are unable to sustain the overheads of two residential care facilities within three miles of each other.”
Chief Executive Eifion Evans said the council are trying to “maximise income” from buildings, and talks are ongoing on possible lease uses once Tregerddan closes.