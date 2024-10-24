A Ceredigion plea to chancellor Rachel Reeves for more sustainable funding for local councils has been backed by councillors, despite failed calls to remove criticism of the previous Conservative Westminster government.
A Notice of Motion proposed by Cllr Gareth Davies and seconded by Cllr Caryl Roberts was backed at Ceredigion County Council’s full council meeting on Thursday, 24 October, calling on chancellor Rachel Reeves MP “to put local council funding back on a firm foundation”.
The motion included a line criticising the Conservative government’s ‘ruthless 14 years of austerity’, which Cllr Rhodri Evans said he was “not comfortable” with, adding: “I wouldn’t be happy to put that first paragraph, she [the chancellor] has taken the [winter fuel] benefits from the older people in the county, why should we be congratulating her on that?”
The Welsh government in Cardiff also drew the ire of Cllr Ifan Davies, saying: “If you want to play a political game look at Cardiff airport.”
Cllr Marc Davies also thought the second paragraph should be changed, saying it was important “not to make enemies with anyone,” suggesting the Conservative could be back in power in five years’ time.
“It’s important to remember what was said in 2010: ‘There’s no money left’,” he said, adding: “I hope the chancellor will do as good a job as Mrs Thatcher did in 1979.”
In a spirit of compromise to push the notice forward, Cllr Elizabeth Evans suggested an amendment to remove the “ruthless Conservative Govt austerity” part, stressing: “It’s important as a council we send a clear message to Westminster, and the Senedd; can we please find a middle ground?”
Cllr Gareth Davies said he was “disappointed by the tone of the discussion,” saying the initial sentence was “to show respect” to the new chancellor, adding: “I don’t see a problem with the second paragraph, it’s factually correct.”
He later added: “I’m not ready to change this notice of motion before you today.”
Cllr Evan’s amendment was defeated by 17 votes to 13, the main motion to send the letter unchanged backed by 19 votes, with two against and nine abstentions.