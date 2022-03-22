Ceredigion establishment handed new food hygiene rating
Tuesday 22nd March 2022 11:54 am
(PA )
A Ceredigion drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sunny Hill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sunnyhill Hotel Station Road, Tregaron, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
