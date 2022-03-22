Ceredigion establishment handed new food hygiene rating

By Cambrian News reporter  
Tuesday 22nd March 2022 11:54 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
(PA )

A Ceredigion drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sunny Hill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sunnyhill Hotel Station Road, Tregaron, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Ceredigion’s 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

