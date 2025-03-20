In Rhydyfelin, construction work has recently been completed on a new section of footway to help improve connectivity between off-road sections of the Ystwyth Trail. Pedestrian access is now also improved from the village centre to the Ystwyth Trail. New traffic calming measures have been installed to help improve road safety for the remaining on-road linking section and also in response to local residents concerns that this road was being used as a ‘rat-run’ during peak commuting times. Working in agreement with a local landowner, two sets of access gates to the Ystwyth Trail have also been removed. This is part of ongoing barrier removal work to help improve accessibility for pedestrians, mobility users and cyclists making it easier and more convenient to use active travel routes. A short section of the Ystwyth Trail in Llanfarian is also more accessible after recent tarmac surfacing. These are ‘Minor Works’ schemes funded by the Active Travel Fund Core Grant from the Welsh Government which is managed by Transport for Wales.