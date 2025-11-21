A family-run hotel nestled in the heart of the Ceredigion countryside has achieved a prestigious 4-star Hotel rating from Visit Wales.
The award for the Tŷ Glyn Hotel in Ciliau Aeron near Lampeter marks a major milestone for the business, just seven months after opening.
The Visit Wales assessor praised the venue’s “extremely high quality, thoughtfully designed rooms,” “quality of the food,” and “very warm service,” describing it as meeting “all the expectations of a high-end, four-star top-tier guest experience.”
Since its opening, Ty Glyn has also been named a finalist in two categories for The Wedding Industry Awards and featured in The Independent, The Times, and on S4C, further cementing its growing reputation for excellence.
Rachael Smith, General Manager, said: “Tourism is vital to Wales, and we’re incredibly proud to contribute to this thriving industry here at Ty Glyn.
“Receiving this 4-star award is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and teamwork that our new and dynamic team brings every single day.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional experiences for our guests, and this recognition is a celebration of their commitment, creativity, and energy.”
Looking ahead, the Ty Glyn team is now gearing up for an exciting festive season, with a series of Christmas party nights featuring live music and entertainment, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration to welcome in 2026 in style.
The historic hotel reopened in April following a 24-month renovation project.
The independently owned hotel was dubbed as one of the 'Hottest New Hotels Opening in 2025' by the ‘Independent’ and following two years of work to renovate it, the owners celebrated the grand reopening to the public with a fun-filled weekend of entertainment.
The Thomas family is known for their other successful local establishments, The Celtic and Y Seler.
