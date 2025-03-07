The Harbourmaster Hotel in Aberaeron has been named best place to stay in Wales by The Times and The Sunday Times.
The guide says “cracking value fish dishes and striking sea views make this hotel on the west coast of Wales a real catch”.
Judges praised this pioneering boutique bolthole for its “bold splash of style and substance” and “warm, Welsh hospitality”.
Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “The judging process for this year's Best Places To Stay awards has been as rigorous as ever, as our criteria combines with the ever-increasing importance our readers place on value for money in travel to find a shortlist worthy of their visit.
“This value is subjective – our readers covet multiple breaks across the year and are lucky to have the time and money to spend on them – however, each trip needs to be individually unique and memorable. And with international destinations easier than ever before to reach, UK hotels have their work cut out to compete on all levels. Luckily for us, they are rising to the challenge as never before.
“The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard-earned cash – deserve.”
Susan d’Arcy, Hotel Expert at The Times and The Sunday Times, added: "One of the things that has impressed us most when travelling around the country this year is the welcome. Hotel teams appreciate there's a lot of choice out there and they're really going the extra mile to deliver friendly and knowledgeable service. It makes all the difference to a stay."
The guide focuses on hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.