There were around 9,700 transactions in Wales at the end of 2023, just a slight drop on the previous quarter but down by a fifth on a year ago. Although all property types have experienced weaker sales, detached properties - down 27 per cent - continue to trail significantly behind other property types. As in many other parts of the UK, the pressures facing the housing market has had an impact on demand and activity levels. For Wales, quarterly sales transactions have declined year-on-year through the whole of 2022 and 2023.