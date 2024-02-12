Councillors have heard that Ceredigion County Council are likely to limit the number of black bags that will be collected from households to just three in a bid to save cash, while calls have been made for a planned cut to nappy and incontinence products collection to be scrapped.
As the Cambrian News reported last month, the council’s draft budget called for a black bag limit.
The draft budget outlines the council wants to save £25,000 by “limiting the number of black bags collected at each household”.
The exact number for the new limit was not specified in the report, but Cllr John Roberts told scrutiny committee members that he has heard the plan is to limit the collection to three black bags.
Cabinet member Cllr Keith Henson told members that the limit of three “had been suggested”.
With general waste being collected just once every three weeks, such a new limit would mean residents only able to fill one black bin bag per week.
Members also heard that stopping producing waste calendars which are given to all residents at the beginning of the year will save £20,000.
Parents of babies and toddlers will also lose out on a bi-weekly dedicated nappy bin service in a bid to save £25,000.
The draft budget calls for the Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) Collection Service, which includes the collection of nappies and incontinence products, to be ceased from April, with a planned proposal to collect them alongside black bag collections if the service is retained.
They are currently collected every two weeks for those who applied to have the service.
Rhodri Evans said the cut to the AHP Collection Service was “unfair” and that waste cannot be kept for weeks.
“Surely there is a better way to do this,” he said.
“I’m surprised this is in there as a saving.”
Cllr Keith Evans said that he had had feedback from residents that those with high need rely on the service, and called for that saving to be withdrawn.