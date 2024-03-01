Jason said: “I am honoured and excited to join Barcud Housing Association as its new CEO. I look forward to working with the team to build on the organisation’s successes and continue to deliver high-quality services that prioritise the needs of our service users. I share Barcud’s values and visions and am committed to working in a moral direction that aligns with our organisation’s values and a tenant first approach. Together, I am confident that we can positively impact the communities we serve and create a brighter future for all.”