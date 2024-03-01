Barcud Housing Association has appointed Ceredigion man Jason Jones as the new chief executive officer for the Barcud Group.
Jason, a seasoned property and regeneration specialist with over 25 years of experience in the private and public sectors, has previously worked for Ceredigion County Council.
A qualified chartered surveyor, he started his career in estate management and property consultancy in the private sector before moving to local government in 2003.
In his previous roles at Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire councils, Jason gained vast experience in estate management, property project management, regeneration, digital, and policy.
He has a track record of successful strategic leadership involving large and diverse teams and the management of significant financial budgets.
Jason’s regeneration experience includes supporting economic growth in rural communities and promoting the Welsh language.
This experience is well suited to Barcud’s social, tenant focused objective.
Jason said: “I am honoured and excited to join Barcud Housing Association as its new CEO. I look forward to working with the team to build on the organisation’s successes and continue to deliver high-quality services that prioritise the needs of our service users. I share Barcud’s values and visions and am committed to working in a moral direction that aligns with our organisation’s values and a tenant first approach. Together, I am confident that we can positively impact the communities we serve and create a brighter future for all.”
Alison Thorne, chair of the board at Barcud, said: “Housing in rural Wales is a challenging and emotive subject, and the Board has undertaken a rigorous recruitment and selection process to identify the right individual to lead the Barcud Group forward.
After carefully considering numerous highly qualified candidates, Jason emerged as the standout choice due to his exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the unique housing challenges faced by communities in mid and west Wales.”
The board and leadership team extend their warmest welcome to Jason and look forward to working closely with him to navigate the complex landscape of rural housing.
Jason Jones will commence the new role in late spring 2024.