Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has welcomed the Carer’s Leave Act 2023, which came into force on Saturday, 6 April.
The law gives people who provide care to a family member, friend or relative the right to up to five days of unpaid leave from work to fulfil their caring responsibilities.
The legislation was supported by Mr Lake in Parliament and Carers UK data revealed that 4,561 unpaid carers in Ceredigion will now have access to these new workplace rights.
According to research from Carers UK, up to 2.3 million employees across Great Britain could benefit, while over one million employers will have to implement this right for their workforce.
The legislation has been supported by businesses, employers, professional bodies, charities, local authorities, unions and unpaid carers.
Mr Lake said: “I am pleased to see the Carer’s Leave Act 2023 come into force this week. Balancing full-time work with unpaid care duties is both challenging and demanding.
“Unpaid carers take immense pressure off our social care system, and I do not believe that they receive the full credit that they are due.
“This Act will provide some flexibility for unpaid carers and help them manage their responsibilities alongside their work.”