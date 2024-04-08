Police in Gwynedd have been busy giving put crime prevention advice.
PC Jackson went to Tesco, Caernarfon to give advice to customers and staff following recent incidents of shoplifting.
As part of their We Don’t Buy Crime initiative Gwynedd police are helping communities and businesses to become more safe and secure with the use of forensic property marking and other security products.
To sign up to the police force’s community alert system to hear about police activity in your area, visit https://orlo.uk/Mtsne