Cardigan-based youth charity Area 43’s work was showcased as the National Lottery’s Community Fund ‘Iconic Project’ in the Senedd, as part of an event marking 30 years of the community fund.
Dyfodol Ni is a 6-year partnership project led by young people which brings together established youth-focused established professionals and organisations in Ceredigion.
Ms Jones said: "I have had the pleasure of visiting the Depot in Cardigan and saw first-hand the great work done there.
“It is exciting to see their latest project receiving national recognition.
“So many of our young people in Cardigan and the surrounding area have already benefitted from Area 43’s work, and this project will help make much-needed mental health services available to young people across the whole of Ceredigion.”