“It was only after I had resolved to dedicate a major body of work to just this one spot and began my research around the artistic representation of the mountain, that the importance of ‘local artist’ Richard Wilson and that painting were to become evident. This was a new approach for me, most of my previous landscape work had been concerned with the exploration of large geographical areas of the British Isles. The whole of Wales, Ireland and large tracts of the north of England had featured in previous exhibitions and I was unsure at first whether one, relatively small geographic area would sustain my interest for a long period of time. I need not have been concerned of course as I have, in effect, produced two bodies of work around the mountain. The silver prints which formed the major element of the exhibition that resulted from this work and the portfolio of platinum prints with their accompanying ‘Haiku’. Those ten images with their ‘Haiku’ are also reproduced here, inspired by the magic of the oak woods on the southern slopes of the mountain.