LOCAL politicians have met with Natural Resources Wales following the proposal to close visitor centres.
Staff at the three sites, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, were told by email earlier this month they were at risk of redundancy as Natural Resources Wales looks to close its retail and café provision.
The move has been made as NRW tries to plug at £13 million budget deficit by April next year.
In total 265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy with 200 vacancies available with an internal consultation running for 45 days.
Ceredigion politicians have met with NRW bosses to discuss the proposal and voice concern.
Following the meeting, Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, said: “I met recently with NRW to discuss Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas Visitor Centres with Ben Lake MP and Councillor Rhodri Davies and Councillor Hugh Hughes.
“We are all disappointed that NRW is consulting with staff on closing its retail and café provision at the two Visitor Centres in Ceredigion.
“These are hugely popular centres with locals and visitors alike.
“Whilst NRW will continue to manage the public access trails, toilets and the popular Kite Feeding, we all know that the popularity of both centres is likely to diminish if there is no onsite catering facility.
“This is a very difficult time for staff employed in these activities within NRW and their future employment prospects are very important to the local economy in Ceredigion.
“It was confirmed to us that, subject to the staff consultation, NRW would look for either community interest or a private business to take over the catering space at either location and would hold public meetings at both locations to discuss this further once the Trade Union consultation was completed in September.
“None of this is ideal for the viability of these two valued resources in Ceredigion.
“If sufficient public finance was available I’m sure that NRW would not have chosen this route.
“These centres were developed with significant public and European funds and as these funds have dwindled and disappeared then we see services withdrawn from our communities.”
Clare Pillman, chief executive of NRW, said: “Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK.
“Following our consultation, the NRW Board will make a final decision on changes and at that point we will explain what the changes mean in the delivery of services.”