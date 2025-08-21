The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named the Rhos yr Hafod in Cross Inn (Llanon) as its Wales Pub of the Year 2025.
CAMRA members from across Wales were involved in assessing pubs for this award. They were looking for great atmosphere, appropriate décor, a warm welcome, excellent service, an inclusive environment, and top quality cask beer and real cider.
“The Rhos yr Hafod is an excellent example of a small pub being at the heart of its community, where people both sides of the bar really make a difference,” said CAMRA Wales Regional Director Chris Charters.
“This rural pub has flourished thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of publicans Angharad and Paul Jacobs, and I would like to congratulate them on their well-deserved title of CAMRA Wales pub of the year.”
Members of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA selected the Rhos yr Hafod as their local pub of the year in March. It then won the West Wales pub of the year competition in June making it eligible for the Wales pub of the year award.
The Rhos yr Hafod is one of 16 pubs in the UK that have been crowned the best in their region.
These pubs will now battle it out for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall pub of the year. The final four pubs in the running will be announced in October with the overall winner revealed in January 2026.
The Rhos yr Hafod has two bar areas with a choice of seating, a function room, a large rear garden and a sunny front terrace which has recently been extended.
The hand pumps offer a constantly-changing range of real ale from Welsh breweries, and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote the barrels waiting in the cellar.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.