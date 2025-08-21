After a last-minute change of plan due to the tides, a group of St Dogmaels paddlers stepped in to kayak the opening leg from Cardigan's iconic Otter statue. From Poppit Sands, the St Dogmaels Community Rowing Club crew of Emma Williams, Hannah Rounding, Sam Lewis, Clare Ryles, and Fred Skilton took on the open sea in their magnificent Celtic longboat. In a spectacular display of solidarity, they were met offshore by a crew from Llangrannog Rowing Club, with both boats rowing into Aberporth beach together to be greeted by the Howni Shanty Choir.