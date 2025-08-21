An ambitious three-day relay around the entire 125-mile Ceredigion boundary was crowned with success in a triumphant finale in Cardigan on Sunday.
Participants who had toiled in 27-degree heat were welcomed home by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards.
The ‘Beating the Bounds for Oxygen’ has so far raised over £2,467 for the Cardigan Oxygen Therapy Centre.
“Grants for core running costs are virtually unobtainable for existing small charities,” said Gina Fox, the Centre's Manager. “Without our Centre, local people would have to travel to Swansea for treatment.”
Fellow user Gareth, who has Primary Progressive MS, added: “Although it is not a cure, we are convinced it has slowed the progression of my illness. We make an 80-mile round trip to use the Centre, but every mile is worth it.”
It was for them and other Centre users that the journey began under glorious blue skies on Friday morning.
After a last-minute change of plan due to the tides, a group of St Dogmaels paddlers stepped in to kayak the opening leg from Cardigan's iconic Otter statue. From Poppit Sands, the St Dogmaels Community Rowing Club crew of Emma Williams, Hannah Rounding, Sam Lewis, Clare Ryles, and Fred Skilton took on the open sea in their magnificent Celtic longboat. In a spectacular display of solidarity, they were met offshore by a crew from Llangrannog Rowing Club, with both boats rowing into Aberporth beach together to be greeted by the Howni Shanty Choir.
The symbolic bibs were then passed to the cyclists.
Michael Tarling, father of world-class Ceredigion cyclists Josh and Finlay Tarling, proudly led the Aeron Grupetto team, which included 14-year-old rising star Cadan Lloyd-Jones.
They powered up the coast to Aberystwyth, enjoying sweeping views of Cardigan Bay, before Shelley Childs and his Ystwyth CC team took the relay inland. The day’s success was sealed after a late withdrawal left a critical gap, with solo mountain biker Phil Humphreys stepping in at the eleventh hour to heroically tackle the final, rugged off-road section to the finish in Cwmystwyth.
Day two saw the endurance horse riders face the sweltering heat. Bethan Lewis, Kayleigh Tonkins, and Carol Jones rode almost 40 miles through the beautiful, wild heart of the Cambrian Mountains, their journey including an unscheduled test of grit and determination, as the team had to navigate a locked gate by clambering over a boulder wall. They were welcomed at the finish in Lampeter by a party including the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Ann Jones, and local councillors.
The final day began with solo runner Rhodri Williams, who used the leg from Lampeter as a training run for his upcoming Cardiff half-marathon. He passed the bibs to Joey Chapman of the Llandysul Paddlers, who navigated the twists and turns of the River Teifi, finding grateful shade under the trees. There, the Cardigan Running Club team of Benedict O’Leary, Laura Winter, and Shân James took on the crucial final leg, bringing the relay home.
The entire 125-mile journey culminated in a grand finale procession. At Croes-y-Llan, the runners were joined by John Fletcher and his magnificent Gentle Giant Shire horses, George and Joe. Riding in the carriage for the final, historic stretch were the Mayor of Cardigan, Olwen Davies, her Deputy, Elaine Evans, and Centre users Martin Jones and Sharon Lord. Waiting on Cardigan Bridge to greet the procession was His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards.
For John Fletcher, the motivation was deeply personal: “I have recently been diagnosed with Long Covid. Since giving oxygen therapy a try, my friends and family have noticed a difference. I am much happier, and I’m feeling better in myself.”
The event was the vision of indomitable 78-year-old organiser, Sabrina Johnson. Paying tribute to her, Centre Manager Gina Fox said, “The event showcased just how strong a community can be when they join together. The organisation and logistics have been a feat of sheer determination.”
Event organiser Sabrina Johnson was delighted. “Despite its complex logistics, the whole event was an adventure, enjoyed in all its unusual character and spontaneity. The enthusiasm of the participants and their supporters was a tonic. It was a challenge in every respect, tying sea and land and keeping to schedule. We made history.”
The event will be featured on Heno this Friday, 22 August, at 7 PM on S4C.
Donations are still being accepted via the official JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bounds-for-oxygen
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.