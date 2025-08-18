TWO Ceredigion dads have visited the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters to hand over a cheque for £4,000 after completing a gruelling 103 mile ultra-marathon.
Leighton Daniel and Paul Davies from Aberaeron raised £4,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance and the same amount for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.
Their castle to castle ultra marathon fundraiser saw them running from Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, to Edinburgh Castle.
The ultra marathon saw them tackle the 103 miles, with 40 hours of no sleep, 36 hours on the course, 29 hours of moving time and 202,000 steps, as well as a ‘tonne of cuppa-soup!’
Surprisingly Leighton had never done anything similar to this prior to his challenge and the two were only able to train together twice ahead of time.
Police Officer Leighton, said: “I’ve never even run a marathon before. But I’m glad it was for a good cause and it definitely gave us a push to get through it. Especially through the night shift, which was a particularly difficult one. It was really good and I feel good for doing it for a very good charity.”
Leighton, Paul and their families recently travelled to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Dafen, Llanelli to present the charity with a cheque for £4,000.
Leighton, said: “This service, alongside all we do with the police and the road traffic side of things, is completely valuable and it is needed every day, so any money we could raise for the service is fantastic.
“The challenge was very tough and mentally exhausting. I’m extremely happy to complete it.”
Paul took on the challenge as a thank you to the Wales Air Ambulance medics who flew to his young son’s aid after he suffered serious burns in an accident.
Paul’s son Harri, 12, was 18-months-old when he suffered the accident, which resulted in hot liquid spilling on his arm and causing serious burns.
Paramedics attended Harri, and due to the severity of his injuries called for the assistance of the Wales Air Ambulance. Once stable, Harri was transported swiftly via helicopter to Morriston Hospital, a specialist hospital for his injuries.
During the base visit Harry was reunited with Critical Care Practitioner Ben Seabourne, who treated him when he was a baby.
The men would like to thank their wives, children, family, friends and everyone who donated to their fundraiser which raised an incredible £8,000.
Leighton said: “A massive shoutout to Paul, who has been the instigator behind all this. He organised 90% of it. I’m really proud of him and I’m really chuffed that he dug deep and has done really well.”
Elaine Orr, Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to have received the £4,000 from them both during their base visit.
“Leighton and Paul have raised an incredible £8,000 for two important Welsh charities and they should be so proud of themselves. It was lovely that Paul’s son Harry got to the meet the medic, Ben Seabourne, who treated him as a baby.
