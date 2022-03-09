Ceredigion recorded 23 new Covid cases last weekend

The number of coronavirus cases in Ceredigion increased by 23 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 11,640 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ceredigion when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 11,617 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Ceredigion, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 15,968 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 25,845.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.