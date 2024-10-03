The Vale of Rheidol Railway is offering locals a chance to ride the historic train half price this month.
From now until 3 November, Ceredigion residents will be able to book a standard class ticket on the steam railway that runs between Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge, for half the normal price – including during October half term.
Autumn is one of the best seasons to ride the train as the trees change colour and the falling leaves open-up the views. The low autumnal sunshine sends long shadows over the landscape below.
All you need to book a half price ticket for yourself and family and friends is proof of address.
It is the perfect day out and a wonderful way to see the stunning Cambrian Mountains countryside from a vantage point you can only get to by train.
The Vale of Rheidol’s beautifully restored 1920s steam locomotives will take you through 12 miles of glorious Ceredigion scenery on one of the most spectacular railway journeys in the UK.